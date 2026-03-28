Senators Cruise Past Moose 5-0 in Return from Break

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators right wing Hayden Hodgson and defenceman Djibril Touré vs. the Manitoba Moose

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photography) Belleville Senators right wing Hayden Hodgson and defenceman Djibril Touré vs. the Manitoba Moose(Belleville Senators, Credit: Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photography)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators returned from their break and welcomed the Manitoba Moose, winning in dominant fashion, 5-0.

The first frame saw the Senators dominate offensively and set the tone early. Just past the 16-minute mark, a puck from the far corner off the stick of Jaimeson Rees found Tomas Hamara, whose one-timer beat Domenic DiVincentiis to put the Senators up 1-0. Two minutes later, Belleville added another. With help from Samuel Bolduc and Riley Kidney, Arthur Kaliyev pulled some magic out of his pocket, weaving through defenders to score his thirty-fourth of the season and make it 2-0. The Senators capped off their push with one more tally forty-two seconds later. A quick play and pass along the blue line by Graeme Clarke got the puck over to Kaliyev, who buried his second of the night to extend the lead to 3-0.

The second period went scoreless, but not without chances. The Senators outshot the Moose 10-8, with seven of those shots coming from high-danger areas.

The third and final period saw Belleville continue its scoring touch. Just twenty-six seconds in, Philippe Daoust notched his fourteenth goal of the season, with Cam Crotty and Bolduc picking up assists. The night was punctuated by a power-play tally, as Kaliyev recorded his thirty-sixth of the season to cap off a hat trick, finishing off a feed from Clarke and Daoust for a 5-0 final.

The Senators return to the ice tomorrow night against the Moose again to wrap up this doubleheader and the season series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. inside CAA Arena.

Fast Facts:

#4 Cam Crotty had one assist in his return

#10 Philippe Daoust had one goal while adding an assist for two points

#14 Scott Harrington added his seventeenth point of the year with an assist

#19 Jamieson Rees recorded one assist tonight

#21 Riley Kidney notched his second point as a Senator with an assist

#29 Tomas Hamara scored his third goal of the season

#43 Arthur Kaliyev got his first hat trick of the year

#58 Samuel Bolduc helped out on two tallies for two assists

#92 Graeme Clarke had two assists tonight

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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