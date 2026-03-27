Syracuse Crunch Partner with IBEW Local 43 for Donation Drive Benefitting McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center April 12

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with the IBEW Local 43 to hold a donation drive benefiting McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center on Sunday, April 12 when the Crunch host the Toronto Marlies at 4 p.m.

McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center serves children and families in Onondaga County who are navigating allegations of abuse. When children come to the Center for services such as forensic interviews, advocacy, or therapy, they often spend time in a welcoming waiting area designed to help them feel safe and comfortable during what can be a very difficult experience.

Donations of individually wrapped snacks and juice boxes will help provide small comforts to children while they wait for services. Bottles and baby wipes will support families with young children who may be facing additional financial or emotional stress. These items help ensure that the Center can continue providing compassionate care and practical support to the children and families it serves.

The Crunch will collect donated baby wipes, baby bottles, individually wrapped snacks and juice boxes in boxes located in each lobby of the Upstate Medical University Arena on April 12. Donated items must be new and unused.

McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is the nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center serving Onondaga County, New York. The Center brings together a multidisciplinary team of professionals-including law enforcement, child protective services, medical providers, mental health professionals, and prosecutors-to provide a coordinated response to allegations of child abuse. Through forensic interviews, advocacy, therapy, prevention education, and support services, McMahon Ryan CAC works to ensure that children and families receive compassionate care while helping to promote healing, safety, and justice.

IBEW Local 43 represents nearly 1500 + people in Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Otsego, Tompkins, and Wayne counties. The Local holds a firm resolve to provide their contractors with the highest quality of skilled and trained electricians, apprentices, and technicians in the industry. The heart of their training is their CNY Electrical Training Alliance Program.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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