Homestand Continues With Friday Matchup Against Texas

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Bakersfield plays game two of a four-game homestand as the Texas Stars make their only trip to Condorstown on the season. Two weekends ago, the teams' split a weekend series in Cedar Park.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors shutout Calgary 1-0 on Saturday behind 22 saves from Calvin Pickard. Atro Leppanen had the only goal of the night.

GRIFF BEING GRIFF

Seth Griffith is a point away from 700 for his AHL career. He would become the 27th player in the 90-year history of the AHL to achieve that milestone. This season, the Condors captain is t-10th in the scoring race with 55 points (16g-39a) in 59 games.

SHUT 'EM OUT

Saturday was the Condors sixth overall shutout of the season (Tomkins 4, Pickard 1, Ungar 1). It was Pickard's 21st career AHL shutout and the 159th victory of his AHL tenure.

50 BURGER

Quinn Hutson is the fourth Condors rookie to eclipse 50 points all-time. On Saturday, he extended his point streak to three games with an assist. He is tied for the rookie lead with 53 points and leads all rookies with 27 goals.

SUPER ATRO

Atro Leppanen is the team's leading scorer over the last 13 games following his ninth goal of the season on Saturday. He has 11 points (6g-5a) over the 13-game period and is +2. The Finnish d-man has 31 points (9g-22a) in 42 games.

HOME COOKIN'

With six home games left after tonight, the Condors are on pace for their best home record in the AHL era. Currently, the team is 20-6-3 (.741), second best in the division and fourth best in the AHL. Bakersfield had 23 wins in 2022-23.

LEFT COAST IS THE BEST COAST

The Condors are 8-0-2 in their last 10 on home ice against the Stars. Texas' last regulation win in Bakersfield came on November 4, 2016. Overall, the Condors are 11-3-4 in their last 18 games against the Stars.

PK PERFECTION

Bakersfield killed off all seven Calgary penalty kills on Saturday including a four-minute double minor and full length 5-on-3 power play. The team is tied for third on the penalty kill at home at 86.8%.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin leads the team with a 25.0 shooting percentage (23 goals on 92 shots).

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 29-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 11 games left in the regular season. The team sits tied for fifth, one point out of fourth. A magic number of 16 separates the Condors from the postseason, which shrinks based off Condors points gained and Tucson points lost. The Roadrunners are in Manitoba tonight and Monday. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye.

TEXAS SIZED TRIP

Texas is in the midst of a six-game Pacific Division swing having already played twice in Henderson and once in San Jose, going 2-1-0. Wednesday was a third period, comeback win 3-2 over the Barracuda in which Remi Poirier became the franchise's winningest goaltender.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the weekend on Bluey Night tomorrow with a special appearance for pictures from everyone's favorite Heeler.

CONDORS vs STARS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: $3 Beer Friday w/ Emo Night. Enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart beers from doors open through the start of the second period. Plus, enjoy music from the Emo genre of punk rock throughout the night. Presented by Raising Cane's, KGET-17, and ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio.

STAR WARS AUCTION: The remaining game issued Star Wars jerseys are up for auction online. Click here to bid. Auction ends Sunday night.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the KCPW First Goal Fan Poll.







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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