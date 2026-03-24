Spring Break Week Starts with the Condors
Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
If we could find you now (at Emo Night), things would be better! You may even fall in love with the girl at the Condors show. We're blasting Emo music so get ready to sing your punk heart out. Plus, it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period. We'll even have pets available for adoption on the concourse. It's all presented by Raising Cane's, KGET-17, and ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio.
BLUEY NIGHT (Saturday, March 28) - 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m., meet & greet at 5 p.m.)
Mum! Dad! Bingo! BLUEY! You're all invited to Bluey Night Saturday. Get a special Bluey VIP Pack (2 tickets, $90, no fees) and meet Bluey BEFORE doors open to the game and get a picture. Avoid the lines during the game when Bluey will be on the concourse for photos. Presented by Groove 99.3 FM.
American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026
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- Spring Break Week Starts with the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
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