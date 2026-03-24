Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Reassigned to Griffins

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Brandsegg-Nygard has 37 points (16-21-37), 32 penalty minutes and a plus-24 rating in 50 games with the Griffins this season. He has nine points (6-3-9) in his last five games with Grand Rapids. The former first-round pick (15th overall) by Detroit in 2024 ranks among the team leaders in points (T2nd), assists (2nd), goals (5th) and plus-minus rating (4th). Brandsegg-Nygard also places among the AHL rookie leaders in points (T8th), assists (T12th), goals (T7th) and plus-minus rating (3rd). He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 1 when he tallied five goals, six points and a plus-three rating in three games. Brandsegg-Nygard was one of three rookies to make the Red Wings' opening-night roster out of training camp and has shown one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 12 games with Detroit.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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