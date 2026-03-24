F Adam Sýkora Recalled by New York Rangers

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Adam Sýkora from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Rangers have assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the Wolf Pack.

Sýkora, 21, has recorded 29 points (12 g, 17 a) in 62 games with the Wolf Pack this season. His 12 goals are a career-high, while his 29 points are one off his career-high of 30. He currently leads the Wolf Pack in shorthanded goals with three and shorthanded points with four (3 g, 1 a).

The native of Piestany, SVK, has dressed in 201 games over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack. He has scored 82 points (29 g, 53 a) during that span.

Mackey, 29, has appeared in 52 games with the Wolf Pack this season and recorded 15 points (5 g, 10 a). The veteran defenseman has also dressed in three games with the Rangers, recording four PIMs.

Over three seasons in Hartford, Mackey has skated in 162 games and scored 50 points (13 g, 37 a).

The native of Tower Lakes, IL, has also appeared in six games with the Rangers during his tenure in the organization. In all, he has skated in 45 NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames, scoring eleven points (4 g, 7 a).

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American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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