D Case McCarthy Loaned to ECHL's Worcester Railers
Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Case McCarthy to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.
McCarthy, 25, has recorded one assist and a +4 +/- rating in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season. Over parts of three campaigns, McCarthy has appeared in 27 games with the Wolf Pack, recording two assists.
The native of Troy, NY, has skated in six games with the Railers this season, collecting one assist and a +2 +/- rating.
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