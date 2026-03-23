Axel Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Griffins
Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Sandin-Pellikka, a rookie out of Gallivare, Sweden, has produced 19 points (6-13-19), 16 penalty minutes and a minus-21 rating in 63 games with the Red Wings this season. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 against Montreal and later bagged his first NHL point with a goal on Oct. 17 against Tampa Bay. Last spring, Sandin-Pellikka joined the Griffins and competed in two regular-season games with one assist, adding three appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 2024-25, he was named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year when he paced all SHL juniors in goals (12) and points (29). Sandin-Pellikka was also named the 2025 World Junior Championship best defenseman when he served as captain for Team Sweden and tallied 10 points (4-6-10) in seven outings. Throughout his three-year SHL career from 2022-25, Sandin-Pellikka posted 52 points (24-28-52), 39 penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating in 107 contests. He was the 17th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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