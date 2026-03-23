William Dufour Released from PTO

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward William Dufour

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward William Dufour(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday released forward William Dufour from his professional tryout, returning him to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

Dufour suited up for four games with the Griffins, showing one goal, four penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. He has competed in four different leagues this season, spending the most time in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Komets with 19 points (7-12-19) in 18 games. The 24-year-old also had one goal in six AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, in addition to eight points (3-5-8) in four contests with Quebec (LNAH) and three points (2-1-3) in seven KHL outings with Lada Togliatti. Last season in the AHL, Dufour competed in 45 games with the Bridgeport Islanders, totaling 18 points (8-10-18), and also skated in 12 contests with the Colorado Eagles, compiling four points (1-3-4). Throughout his four-year AHL career, Dufour has logged 97 points (47-50-97), 147 penalty minutes and a minus-54 rating in 191 appearances since 2022-23. He was the 152nd overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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