Admirals Host First-Ever ASL Night on Friday

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will make history on Friday night when they become the first AHL team to host a game specifically geared to American Sign Language (ASL) and the deaf community in the in-game experience.

The Admirals have partnered with P-X-P Sports to provide ASL interpretation on the video board throughout the game for everything said by Admirals PA announcer Matt Moore as well as game hosts and all other speakers. The National Anthem will be performed by the Wisconsin School of the Deaf and there will be ASL interpreters throughout the concourse to assist non-speaking fans, including the Arena Team Store and Special Spaces Fan Services.

The Admirals will also have special merchandise featuring ASL on it including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and the ever-popular cowbells.

Deaflympians Taylor Koss and Patrick Danen will be in attendance at the game to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Koss has won five medals at the Deflympics in track, including a silver in Tokyo in 2025 in the 4x100m Relay. Danen was a member of the gold medal winning TeamUSA basketball squad at the Tokyo games.

The Ads have a very close connection to the ASL community as forward Oasiz Wiesblatt, and his brother Ozzy who has played for the Ads but is now in Nashville, are CODAs, children of deaf adults, whose first language they learned was sign language. In his first season in Milwaukee, Oasiz has been active in the sign-language community and visited Milwaukee Sign Language School earlier this season.

Prior to Friday night, the Admirals get back in action when they head Grand Rapids to play on Tuesday, March 24th at 6 pm CT in a game that was rescheduled from March 13th because of unsafe ice conditions.







American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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