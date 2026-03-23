Weekly Report: March 23

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







A busy week at the Coliseum started out on a rough note for Charlotte, but it turned things around to end the home stand with a bang.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

37-20-5-0

Home record

18-12-2-0

Road record

19-8-3-0

Last week's record

2-2-0-0

Last 10 games

7-2-1-0

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

5th

League Standings

9th

Wolf Pack 5, Checkers 2

The week started off on the wrong foot, as the Checkers fell into a 3-0 hole through 40 minutes against Hartford. The home side punched back in the third, with Jack Studnicka scoring twice to pull his squad within one halfway through the frame, but Charlotte couldn't muster anything else, and a quick pair of strikes from Hartford cemented the lopsided final.

Wolf Pack 5, Checkers 2

The rematch didn't fare any better for Charlotte. Hartford raced out to a staggering 5-0 lead midway through regulation, and while the Checkers would finally break through late in the second and again late in the third, it wasn't enough to avoid a midweek sweep at the hands of the Wolf Pack.

Checkers 5, Phantoms 1

The Checkers quickly put those two defeats behind them as they welcomed the Phantoms to town - building up a 3-0 lead through just eight minutes of play. Lehigh Valley was able to put one behind Cooper Black in the third period, but his 23-save performance was more than enough to carry his squad, and two late tallies from Brian Pinho put the Checkers back in the win column.

Checkers 6, Phantoms 2

The Checkers kept their foot on the gas for the week's finale, riding a strong start on special teams to another 3-0 lead through 40 minutes of play. The Phantoms would see some special teams success of their own in the third but could only pull within two before the Checkers squashed those comeback hopes and sealed the 6-2 blowout victory.

QUICK HITS

PLAYOFF PICTURE

The Checkers are on the cusp of punching their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is currently at one, so a win or overtime/shootout loss on Wednesday against Bridgeport would seal the deal - as would a regulation loss by Springfield, who is playing Providence at the same time.

A regulation win over the Islanders on Wednesday would also secure a top four seed in the division for the Checkers, meaning if they played in the opening best-of-five round they would be guaranteed home-ice advantage with all three possible games in Charlotte. The Checkers remain in contention for one of the top two seeds as well, which come with a first-round bye. With 10 contests left on their slate, they trail the second-place Penguins by seven points and have played one fewer game than Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SHORTHANDED SUCCESS

The Checkers have pushed their way into a tie for fifth in the AHL with nine shorthanded goals this season, courtesy of a red-hot run for the unit as of late. They have scored a shorthanded goal in three of their last five games and have six in the 29 games since Jan. 13. Jack Studnicka leads the way with three of his own - two of which came in back-to-back games this week.

On the other side of special teams, Sunday saw the Checkers snap what had been a run of 38 consecutive power plays without a goal when that unit lit the lamp for the first time since Feb. 16.

PINHO'S BIG WEEKEND

Brian Pinho played a big role in helping pull the Checkers out of their skid this week. The veteran forward notched a pair of goals and added a helper in the first victory over Lehigh Valley, then tacked on another two goals in the following night's rematch. That outburst clinched the fourth 30-point campaign of Pinho's career.

Transactions

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Outgoing

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RANKINGS

Cooper Black leads all AHL rookies in wins (23)

Kirill Gerasimyuk leads all AHL rookies in shutouts (4)

Brett Chorske is tied for the league lead among rookies in shorthanded goals (2)

Mikulas Hovorka is tied for second among AHL defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Cooper Black ranks third among AHL rookies in goals-against average (2.56)

Cooper Black is tied for third in the AHL in wins (23)

Kirill Gerasimyuk is tied for third in the AHL in shutouts (4)

Cooper Black ranks fourth among AHL rookies in save percentage (.902)

Jack Devine is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Cooper Black ranks fifth in the AHL in minutes played (2202:47)

Brett Chorske is tied for sixth among AHL rookies in game-winning goals (4)

Jack Studnicka is tied for sixth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (3)

Jack Devine is tied for seventh among AHL rookies in shots on goal (121)

Jack Devine is tied for seventh among AHL rookies in goals (16)

Mikulas Hovorka is tied for ninth among AHL defensemen in plus-minus (+22)

Jack Devine is tied for 10th among AHL rookies in points (36)

Jack Devine is tied for 10th among AHL rookies in plus-minus (+15)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 14.2% 28th

Penalty kill 84.4% 4th

Goals per game 3.35 t-5th

Shots per game 30.02 6th

Goals allowed per game 2.74 8th

Shots allowed per game 25.48 2nd

Penalty minutes per game 11.79 24th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Ben Steeves (40), Jack Devine (36), Wilmer Skoog (34)

Goals Ben Steeves (19), Wilmer Skoog (18), Jack Devine (16)

Assists Mike Benning (23), Ben Steeves (21), Jack Devine (20)

Power play goals Ben Steeves (7), Robert Mastrosimone, Jack Devine (3)

Shorthanded goals Jack Studnicka (3), Brett Chorkse (2), Four tied (1)

Game-winning goals Nolan Foote, Ben Steeves, Brett Chorske (4)

Shots on goal Ben Steeves (146), Nolan Foote (142), Brian Pinho (124)

Penalty minutes Ben Steeves (88), Trevor Carrick (49), Jack Devine (45)

Plus/minus Mikulas Hovorka (+22), Marek Alscher (+19), Jack Devine (+15)

Wins Cooper Black (23)

Goals-against average Cooper Black (2.56)

Save percentage Cooper Black(.902)







American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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