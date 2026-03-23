Sens and City of Belleville to Host OFSAA AA Boys Hockey Championship

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Some of the best high school hockey players in Ontario will spend three days in Belleville this week, battling for the boys A/AA OFSAA Championships from March 24 to March 26.

The 16-team tournament will be hosted by Belleville's St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School, with all 32 games to be played at rinks inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, including the Mackay Insurance and Family Dental Centre Arenas, the Wally Dever Arena, and the home of the Belleville Senators, CAA Arena.

The week will be full of connections to the Senators, both in Belleville and Ottawa. The event kicks off with a team banquet dinner, featuring a keynote presentation from Ottawa Senators legend Chris Phillips, a veteran of nearly 1,200 National Hockey League games and currently the NHL team's vice president of business operations. And, along with sharing their home ice, the Belleville Sens will be handing out 'player of the game prizing' for all 32 games.

The Belleville Sens will also team up with YourTV Quinte and students from the Loyalist College TV, Film & Content Creation program to provide game presentation and broadcast coverage of the gold medal match at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. The game will be recorded and re-aired on local YourTV stations.

The Bay of Quinte will be represented by the host Titans from St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School and the Centre Hastings Centurions from Madoc, with other participants including - Kincardine District Secondary School (Kincardine), Our Lady of the Bay Catholic High School (Collingwood), King City Secondary School (King City), Sydenham High School (Sydenham), Korah Collegiate & Vocational School (Sault Ste. Marie), Fort Frances High School (Fort Frances), Ècole Secondaire Catholique L'Essor (Windsor), Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School (Courtice), St. Michael's Catholic Secondary School (Bolton), St. Mary's Catholic Secondary School (Hamilton), Ècole Secondaire Catholique Hearst (Hearst), St. James Catholic High School (Guelph), Denis Morris Catholic High School (St. Catharines), and St. Michael's Catholic Secondary School (Stratford).

Team rosters, tournament schedules and results can be found by visiting the A/AA OFSAA Boys Hockey Website. Ã¯Â»Â¿

Single-game tickets for all remaining home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale  via Ticketmaster  or at the Belleville Sens Box

Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details  on  season seat memberships,  flex packs,  premium seating, the  Business Edge program, and more can be found by  visiting the Belleville Sens Website. 







American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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