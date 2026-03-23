Syracuse Crunch to Hold 16th Annual Pucks for Paws Presented by the Summit Federal Credit Union April 3

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will hold the 16th Annual Pucks For Paws presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union on Friday, April 3 when the team hosts the Providence Bruins at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Pucks For Paws are on sale now for $20 for humans and $10 for dogs. All proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit Paws Across Oswego County. Humans and dogs will be able to sit together in Sections 201, 202, and 203. Dogs must be escorted by their owners at all times.

Pucks for Paws will also feature the second annual Crunch wiener dog race during the first intermission. Fans can enter their dachshund into the race by completing the online form at www.syracusecrunch.com/wienerrace.

To purchase tickets for Pucks For Paws night, log onto www.syracusecrunch.com/pucksforpaws, visit Crunch Guest Services located behind Section 222 or call the office at 315-473-4444.

Paws Across Oswego County is a 501(c)3 animal rescue. The organization fosters dogs in need (a few cats too!) and prepares them for successful adoption, while also providing support to our community! They are dedicated to assisting local animal shelters, law enforcement and dog control officers, promoting responsible pet ownership, and caring for homeless animals at their kennel facility which includes training, vetting, and finding appropriate forever homes.

Founded in 1941, The Summit Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, full-service financial cooperative. With over $1.4 billion in assets, The Summit has over 230 employees and provides a full range of affordable financial products and services to over 96,000 active members in Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York.

The Summit is dedicated to the rich diversity of the communities that they serve. You will regularly see their staff out and about in the community supporting other not-for-profit organizations that share their mission and values. For more information, visit summitfcu.org.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







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