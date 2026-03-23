Flyers Sign Alex Ciernik to Entry-Level Contract

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have signed forward Alex Ciernik to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Ciernik, 21, is a 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward who brings a combination of speed and offensive instincts to the Flyers organization. A fourth-round selection (#120 overall) by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Ciernik has split time this season between the Lahti Pelicans in Finland's Liiga and the Nybro Vikings IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. Ciernik recorded five points (2G-3A) in 21 games with Nybro and added three points (1G-2A) in 19 games with Lahti. He has played parts of the last six seasons in HockeyAllsvenskan, totaling 54 points (20g-34a) in 130 career games.

Following the conclusion of his Swedish hockey season last year, the Wolfsburg, Germany-born forward signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) with Lehigh Valley in March 2025, where he recorded one assist in three games. Ciernik also previously appeared in the Flyers' Rookie Series games against the New York Rangers at PPL Center in 2023.

The son of former Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals forward Ivan Ciernik, Ciernik has represented Slovakia internationally on multiple occasions, including appearances at the IIHF World Junior Championship in both 2023 and 2024.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a pair of games to begin a three-in-three weekend on Friday when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds as a part of Hockey is for Everyone Night and Saturday for another Atlantic Division rivalry matchup against the Hershey Bears.







American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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