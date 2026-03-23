Silver Knights Dominate Stars, 7-2

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights poured in six unanswered goals, cruising to a 7-2 win over the Texas Stars on Sunday night at Lee's Family Forum.

How it went down

The Silver Knights started the scoring quickly as Raphael Lavoie put one in the net just 21 seconds into the opening frame to give Henderson an early 1-0 lead. Mitch McLain doubled Henderson's advantage 11 minutes later, redirecting the puck off of a shot from Villiam Kmec.

Just over a minute into the second period, Henderson's Tuomas Uronen netted another goal, pushing the lead to 3-0. Kai Uchacz followed up just past the midway point of the frame with a shorthanded goal after a neutral zone takeaway and a feed from Mathieu Cataford. McLain potted his second goal of the night shortly after to stretch the Silver Knights' edge to five heading into the second intermission

Three minutes into the third stanza, Raphael Lavoie buried his second goal of the night as the Silver Knights took a 6-0 lead. The Stars responded with a power-play goal from Matthew Seminoff putting them on the board, 6-1. Texas found the net again soon after as Michael Karow cut the deficit to 6-2 at 6:29 of the final frame. Jakub Brabenec capped the scoring for Henderson, lengthening the lead back to five goals and solidifying their 7-2 win over the Texas Stars. Carl Lindbom earned his 17th win in net, turning away 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

Upcoming Games

Wednesday, Mar. 25 | 7 pm | vs Ontario Reign

Friday, Mar. 27 | 5 pm | at Milwaukee Admirals

Saturday, Mar. 28 | 4 pm | at Milwaukee Admirals

Looking Ahead

The Henderson Silver Knights will return to the stronghold on Wednesday for a 7 pm puck drop against the Ontario Reign. Get tickets for the game here, watch it live on FloHockey, or listen to the game on 1230 AM The Game.







American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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