Checkers Sign Riese Gaber for 2026-27 Season

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have signed forward Riese Gaber to a one-year, one-way AHL contract, commencing in the 2026-27 season.

Gaber, 26, has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 42 games this year with Charlotte. The Gilbert Plains, MB, native has appeared in 56 AHL games in his career, all with the Checkers, posting 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists).

Before turning pro, Gaber spent four seasons at the University of North Dakota and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award in 2023-24. He was named the USHL Forward of the Year in 2019-20, leading the league with 34 goals in 47 games as a member of the Dubuque Fighting Saints.







American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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