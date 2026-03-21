Bojangles Game Preview: March 21 & 22 vs Lehigh Valley

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are looking to get back on track as they close out this home stand with a pair of critical matchups against Lehigh Valley.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 35-20-5-0 (3rd Atlantic)

LV - 27-27-3-3 (5th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 14.4% / 84.1%

LV - 20.1% / 76.5%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.29 GF/Game / 2.78 GA/Game

LV - 3.02 GF/Game / 3.30 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

4-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

RIGHTING THE SHIP

When the Checkers found themselves on the wrong end of a sweep this week, it marked the fifth time this season that the team has lost at least two games in regulation in a row. Charlotte was outscored 10-4 over the two defeats at the hands of Hartford, and the 10 goals against stand as the second-highest two-game total by the team this season. Looking at all those other skids, the Checkers have only seen one instance reach three straight losses before getting back into the win column.

The Phantoms head to Charlotte for the first time this season having won three of their last four games and having scored at least four goals in 10 of the last 13.

STUDNICKA STEPS UP

Jack Studnicka has propelled the Charlotte offense during the back half of this home stand. The forward has six points in his last seven games and has lit the lamp three times over the last three games. Two of those tallies came shorthanded, bringing Studnicka up to a team-best three on the season.

POWER OUTAGE

The Checkers continue to look for something to spark their man advantage. They have not scored a power-play goal since Feb. 16 - going 0-34 over that 14-game stretch.

They'll look to kickstart that facet of their game against a Phantoms squad that holds the fourth-worst penalty kill in the AHL.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Ben Steeves - 4 points in last 5 games

Noah Gregor - 6 points in last 7 games

Jack Studnicka - 4 points in last 4 games

Lehigh Valley

David Jiricek - 5 points in last 3 games

Lane Pederson - 9 points in last 6 games

Phil Tomasino - 16 points in last 13 games

THE INFO

Saturday is Star Wars Night!

Fans can get a special package including a ticket, light sword and donation to Hospitality House of Charlotte here.

Saturday is also a Family Game, where fans can save $10 per ticket when purchasing at least four here.

Sunday is Margaritaville Day presented by World Travel Mates!

Fans can get a special package including a ticket and bucket hat here. World Travel Mates will also be handing out Checkers luggage tgs to fans entering the game while supplies last.

The Checkers have also put up a variety of auctions and raffles.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum, both games this weekend are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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