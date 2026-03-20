Jackson Jutting Released from PTO

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Jackson Jutting

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Jackson Jutting(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday released forward Jackson Jutting from his professional tryout, returning him to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

Jutting, an undrafted rookie out of Bemidji State University, made his AHL debut with Grand Rapids on Feb. 20 against the Chicago Wolves and bagged his first AHL point with an assist on Feb. 21 at the Milwaukee Admirals. With the Griffins, he has one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-one rating in four outings. Jutting has 51 points (25-26-51), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating in 55 games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks this season. He ranks among the team leaders in points (2nd), assists (3rd) and goals (1st), in addition to placing among the ECHL leaders in points (T13th) and goals (T5th). The 25-year-old made his professional debut on Oct. 17 against the Rapid City Rush, scoring a goal in the process. With the Mavericks, Jutting has 10 multi-point outings, which includes two two-goal nights and two three-point contests.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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