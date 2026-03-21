Pens Snag 2-1 Shootout Win, Playoff Berth in Belleville

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins went a perfect three-for-three in the shootout to defeat the Belleville Senators, 2-1, on Friday night at CAA Arena.

With the win, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (38-16-6-2) clinched its spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The victory did not come easy though, as the Pens and Sens went back and forth in a tight-checking contest all night. Several golden opportunities to win the game in overtime were thwarted by Belleville, but the Penguins persevered thanks to their three starry shootout attempts.

Aidan McDonough shot first, tucking a backhander over the Senators' goalie. After Belleville also scored on its opening bid, Gabe Klassen converted with a slick move through the five-hole. Avery Hayes, in his first game back from the NHL, smoothly showcased several quick dekes before lifting a forehand shot to the back of the net for the win.

McDonough kickstarted the scoring with his team-leading seventh power-play goal two minutes into the second period. McDonough muscled his way through a Belleville penalty killer before ripping a wicked shot under the crossbar.

Belleville buried a two-on-none rush with Tyler Boucher tying the game with 4:38 left before the second intermission.

The Penguins staved off back-to-back penalty kills in the third period to stretch the game to OT. Joel Blomqvist and Leevi Meriläinen then traded clutch stops in the sudden-death session. Blomqvist denied the league's leading goal-scorer, Arthur Kaliyev, on multiple occasions, and Meriläinen thwarted Hayes on two separate breakaways.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton secured the win (and its playoff berth) with its first three-for-three outing in the shootout since Oct. 19, 2019.

Blomqvist finished with 28 saves through regulation and overtime and turned aside one of Belleville's two shootout attempts. Meriläinen recorded 18 saves in the shootout loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton concludes its Canadian road trip against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, Mar. 22. Game time between the Penguins and Marlies is set for 4:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Penguins return to home ice on Saturday, Mar. 28 to take on the Laval Rocket for Star Wars Night. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.