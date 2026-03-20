Silver Knights Sweep Road Trip With Dominant Win In Calgary

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights wrapped up a perfect six-game road trip on Thursday with an 8-3 win over the Calgary Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights matched a franchise record with eight goals on Thursday, the third time in franchise history they have done so. They also set a franchise record with five power play goals, with three coming from former Wrangler Mitch McLain. McLain kicked off the scoring for the HSK with a power play goal from the right dot at 6:38 of the first period. Jakub Brabenec added to the lead midway through the period on a deflection of an Artur Cholach point shot, Cholach's first AHL point. Tanner Laczynski added another power play goal late in the frame, giving Henderson a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes while out-shooting Calgary 13-1.

McLain added another power play goal in the second period to make it 4-0. The Wranglers would score the next three goals, with Martin Frk making it 4-3 with 11:44 left in the third period. But the HSK would storm back with Alexander Holtz and Viliam Kmec scoring 34 seconds apart and then McLain and Raphael Lavoie both scoring on the man-advantage 51 seconds apart to secure the 8-3 win.

Holtz (1-2-3) and Kai Uchacz (0-3-3) each had three points, and Carl Lindbom won his 16th game of the season.

The Silver Knights' six straight road wins are a franchise record, and Henderson has moved into fifth place in the Pacific Division.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Mar. 21 | 6 p.m. | vs Texas Stars

Sunday, Mar. 22 | 5 p.m. | vs Texas Stars

Wednesday, Mar. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights return home to Lee's Family Forum to host the Texas Stars for Star Wars Knight on Saturday. You can follow the team on the road and at home by listening on 1230 The Game or watching on FloHockey. Star Wars Knight will be televised on The Spot-Vegas 34







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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