Condors Dropped by Gulls on Road
Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (31-19-10, 72pts) fell 7-4 to the San Diego Gulls (28-21-12, 68pts) on Friday.
A back-and-forth first period saw Isaac Howard (17th) and Quinn Hutson (27th) each score and have an assist. Atro Leppanen had two assists in the period, but it was San Diego who took a 4-2 lead with two goals in the final five minutes of the first period.
Matvey Petrov (5th) snapped home from the right-wing circle to bring the Condors within one at 4-3 midway through the second. But San Diego would score later on in the frame to make it 5-3 after two.
The Gulls added the insurance marker in the third period to make it 6-3. The Condors would cut it to 6-4 with an extra attacker as Rhett Pitlick (8th) found a loose puck. San Diego scored into an empty net for the 7-4 final.
Hutson continues to lead rookies in goals (27) and points (52). Howard is fifth in rookie scoring with 38 points.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield starts a three-game homestand tomorrow at 7 p.m. for Star Wars Night against Calgary (click here for tickets). The Condors are home next weekend for two with Texas including $3 Beer Friday and Bluey Night.
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