New York Rangers Recall G Dylan Garand from Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Dylan Garand from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Callum Tung to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Garand, 23, is 16-15-2 with a .896 save percentage, 2.83 goals-against average, and one shutout in 36 games with the Wolf Pack this season. The netminder set a career-high in wins with 20 during the 2024-25 season, a campaign in which he was named to the AHL All-Star Classic.

The native of Victoria, BC, has spent parts of five seasons in Hartford, appearing in 148 career AHL games. During that span, Garand is 65-57-19 with a .901 save percentage, 2.90 goals-against average, and nine shutouts.

He was selected in the fourth round, 103rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Garand has yet to make his NHL debut.

Tung, 22, has appeared in 19 games with the Bison this season, posting a record of 8-9-2. During his time in Bloomington, Tung has amassed a .907 save percentage, a 3.10 goals-against average, and one shutout.

The native of Port Moody, BC, has also appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack, going 5-5-0 with a .857 save percentage and a 3.63 goals-against average.

Tung agreed to terms with the Rangers on Apr. 1, 2025, as an undrafted free agent from the University of Connecticut.

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