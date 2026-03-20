Syracuse Crunch to Host Christie Casciano for "The Puck Hog: Trophy Thief Mystery" Book Signing March 22

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Christie Casciano for "The Puck Hog: Trophy Thief Mystery" book signing on Sunday, March 22 when the team plays the Cleveland Monsters at 4 p.m.

Fans can meet Casciano and purchase a copy of "The Puck Hog: Trophy Thief Mystery" in Memorial Hall during pregame and the first intermission. As part of the appearance, Casciano will also drop the ceremonial first puck.

"The Puck Hog: Trophy Thief Mystery" is the third book in the popular Puck Hog series. When a prized trophy goes missing, our favorite Syracuse Crunch junior hockey team embarks on a hunt not only for the Lake Placid Invitational Cup, but also a new understanding of what it means to be a team. "The Puck Hog Volume 3" catches up with Sophia and Eddie as they meet a new friends - Hope, a figure skater, and Dakota, the new goalie. As the team searches for the missing trophy, a heart-stopping game threatens to derail their season. Who stole the trophy? Figure skaters? A jealous ice resurfacer driver? A rival hockey team? Along the way, a new friendship evolves between Sophia and Hope, while Eddie makes a transformation from puck hog to team player in a way that shocks his teammates.

Casciano is an award-winning television news anchor at NewsChannel 9 and a columnist for USA Hockey Magazine.

During her journey as a hockey mom, she authored three hockey-themed children's books. "Haunted Hockey in Lake Placid" and "The Puck Hog" have been recognized nationally by the Positive Coaching Alliance as "delightful books that teach an important lesson about teamwork." Casciano's book, "My Kids Play Hockey, " has sold to hockey parents across the country and inspired the creation of the wildly popular parent podcast, Our Kids Play Hockey, with cohosts Lee Elias and Mike Bonelli. Hockey kids seeking motivation and advice should tune in to episodes of The Ride to the Rink, designed just for them!

A graduate of Syracuse University, she is the recipient of numerous community and professional awards.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.