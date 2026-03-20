Dallas Stars Sign Northeastern University Forward Dylan Hryckowian

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Dylan Hryckowian to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2026-27. Hryckowian will report to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the remainder of the year.

Hryckowian, 21, recently finished his junior season at Northeastern University where he collected 37 points (15-22- 37) in 30 games and served as one of his team's alternate captains. His 37 points were an NCAA career high and led all Huskies skaters this season. Hryckowian also led the team in goals (15) and shots taken (110), while his 1.23 points per game tied for 14th among all NCAA skaters. At the conclusion of the season, Hryckowian was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team.

Prior to his time at Northeastern University, Hryckowian, who stands at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, spent the 2022-23 season with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL, tallying 65 points (26-39- 65) through 61 games played. In 100 career NCAA games, the L'Île-Bizard, Quebec native scored 39 goals and 68 assists for 107 points. Along with his on-ice accolades, Hryckowian was also named to the 2023-24 and 2024-25 Hockey East All-Academic Teams.

Dylan is the younger brother of Stars forward Justin Hryckowian.

The Texas Stars begin a six-game road trip Saturday against the Henderson Silver Knights at 8:00 p.m. CT at Lee's Family Forum. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.







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