Penguins Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - With their shootout win against the Belleville Senators on Friday night, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins currently have a 38-16-6-2 record, good for 84 points. They occupy second place in the Atlantic Division with 10 regular-season games remaining, and they are the fourth team to punch their ticket to the postseason after the Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins and Laval Rocket.

This marks the 21st playoff appearance for the Penguins.

First-round opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Calder Cup Playoff packages are available by calling the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Information on individual-game tickets for home playoff games will be released in the near future, but tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's seven remaining regular-season home games are available by visiting wbspenguins.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can download the team's full slate of remaining games at 2025-26-WBS-Schedule.pdf.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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