Crunch Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-3 Win over Americans

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch defenseman Jarred Tinordi vs. the Rochester Americans

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Micheline Veluvolu) Syracuse Crunch defenseman Jarred Tinordi vs. the Rochester Americans(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Micheline Veluvolu)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch clinched a Calder Cup Playoffs berth as they defeated the Rochester Americans, 5-3, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the opening frame, but Syracuse rattled off three consecutive goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission. The Crunch then added two more goals to begin the final frame. The Americans attempted a late comeback effort with two goals in the final seven minutes but the comeback ultimately fell short, giving the Crunch a 5-3 victory.

Nick Abruzzese and Conor Geekie led the Crunch in scoring with two goals each, while Jakob Pelletier, Dylan Duke and Matthew Peca each added two assists. Mitchell Chaffee also tallied a goal and four other Crunch skaters found themselves on the scoresheet.

The Crunch improve to 36-19-3-2 on the season and 5-4-0-0 in the 12-game seasons series with the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win turning aside 29-of-32 shots. Scott Ratzlaff put a stop to 16-of-21 shots in net for the Americans. Syracuse converted on 2-of-3 power-play opportunities while Rochester scored on 1-of-3 man advantages.

The Americans were on the board first at the 15:45 mark of the first period as Zac Jones skated through the slot and snuck the puck into the net.

Conor Geekie knotted the score five minutes into the second frame as he fired a one-timer from the right circle while on the man advantage. The Crunch added their second power-play goal of the night just 2:39 later. Dylan Duke found Mitchell Chaffee in the right circle and he fired a wrister home to make it 2-1. Syracuse extended its lead, 3-1, with just over nine minutes remaining in the middle frame. Ian Mitchell fired the puck toward the net from the right point and Ethan Gauthier picked up the rebound in the low slot. Gauthier then sent a back-door pass across the front of the crease for Nick Abruzzese to fire home from the right post.

The Crunch took a 4-1 lead just four minutes into the final frame. Geekie found the back of the net for the second time of the night as he dangled down the right wing and slipped the puck through Ratzlaff's pads. Just 55 seconds later, Nick Abruzzese tallied his second score of the night to extend the Syracuse lead, 5-1. Duke skated down the right wing, spun at the bottom of the right circle and sent the puck across the low slot for Abruzzese to fire in on a one-timer from the left side of the crease.

Rochester cut into the Syracuse lead, 5-2, as Riley Fiddler-Schultz potted a wrister from the slot. With 3:04 to play, Carson Meyer scored the Americans' third goal of the game as he sent a snapshot in from the left circle. The 5-3 score held through the final three minutes for Syracuse to come away with the win.

The Crunch return home when they take on the Cleveland Monsters for their Syracuse Stars Night tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch clinched a Calder Cup Playoffs berth for the eight consecutive season in which the playoffs were held...Conor Geekie recorded his fifth career two-goal game...Nick Abruzzese recorded his third career two-goal game...Jakob Pelletier has an 11-game points streak (3a, 13a)...Nick Abruzzese has multiple points in back-to-back games (2g, 2a).

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American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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