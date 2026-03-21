Comets Drop Close One in Front of Sellout Crowd, Fall to Bruins 4-3

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Providence Bruins on Friday night for the first time this season and fell by a score of 4-3.

Former Comets' netminder, Michael DiPietro, took to the ice against his former team and was busy right from the opening faceoff. The Comets' hard work paid off as they were awarded the first power play of the game when Providence forward John Farinacci was called for tripping 6:05 into the period. On the ensuing power play, Angus Crookshank received a pass from Kyle Criscuolo in the left circle and wired it home low glove side past DiPietro to put the Comets up 1-0 on his 18th of the season at 6:29. After killing two penalties, the Comets would add to the lead later in the first period when Xavier Parent dumped a puck into the Bruins' zone from center, Mike Hardman won a footrace in the left corner, played the puck off a glass support right to Xavier Parent at the side of the net who snapped it home for his 19th of the year at 16:09 to make it 2-0 in favor of the Comets. Nico Daws stopped all seven of the shots he faced in the opening frame.

The Comets entered the second period with a 2-0 lead and continued their strong play in the offensive zone. The Bruins, however, would get on the board at the 8:47 mark when Providence defenseman Max Wanner's point shot was stopped by Daws, but Joey Abate pounced on the rebound and tucked it around the right pad of the Comets' netminder to make it 2-1 for his sixth goal of the year. Abate would strike again a few minutes later when Bruins' forward Matt Poitras made a nice move in the high slot, walked to the right circle, and slid a backdoor pass to Abate who shoveled it past Daws to make it 2-2 at 12:57 for his second of the period and seventh of the year. The Comets went to the penalty kill towards the end of the period when Dmitry Osipov was called for slashing, and the Bruins were able to capitalize with just 3.5 seconds left in the frame when Nico Daws made a save on a Riley Tufte shot, but Providence forward Alexis Gendron batted it out of midair at the side of the net to make it 3-2 on his 11th of the year and first as a Bruin.

It was a fast-paced and defensive-minded third period from both teams. The Comets' best chance came when Calen Addison set up Matyas Melovsky on a cross-ice pass in the left circle, but DiPietro made a great pad save to keep it 3-2. The Comets pulled Nico Daws late in the third to try and tie the game, but Providence defenseman Victor Soderstrom scored an empty-netter to make it 4-2 at 19:21 on his eighth of the year. The Comets made it 4-3 when Angus Crookshank tipped home a shot from Austin Strand with just seven seconds left for his second of the game and 19th of the year, but the Comets ran out of time and fell to the Bruins 4-3.

The Comets were outshot by the Bruins 25-22, while going 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home on Wednesday, April 1st at 7 pm against the Providence Bruins for Pucks & Paws Night. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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