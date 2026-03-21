Iowa Starts Weekend with 4-1 Victory over Ontario
Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild kicked off a three-in-three weekend with a 4-1 victory over the Ontario Reign at Casey's Center on Friday night.
Iowa outshot Ontario 6-5 in a scoreless opening period.
The Wild opened the scoring 3:07 into the middle frame. Will Zmolek and Jean-Luc Foudy combined to set up Nicolas Aubé-Kubel above the circles, where he wired a shot over the blocker of Erik Portillo (22 saves).
Iowa doubled the advantage on the power play 4:16 later when Gerry Mayhew set up Dylan Gambrell with a cross-ice pass for a one-timer inside the left post.
Matt Kiersted hammed a slap shot under the crossbar with assists from Mayhew and Tyler Pitlick at 9:35 to give the Wild a 3-0 advantage.
The Wild outshot the Reign 20-13 through 40 minutes.
Francesco Pinelli found the back of the net at 15:45, but Pitlick scored on the empty net with assists from David Spacek and Gambrell to seal the victory.
Cal Petersen stopped 20-of-21 shots in net to earn the win for Iowa. The Wild finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off all three Reign power plays.
Iowa hosts Ontario again on Saturday, Mar. 21 at 5 p.m.
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