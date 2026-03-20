The Captain's Call

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Los Angeles, CA - A career milestone unfolded for Phantoms captain Garrett Wilson on Thursday night as he made his long-anticipated return to the NHL-skating in his first game as a member of the Flyers during their 4-3 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Two weeks removed from signing a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and just four days after celebrating his 34th birthday, Wilson stepped into the Flyers' lineup in the midst of a West Coast road trip. The call-up marked a well-earned return to hockey's highest stage, one forged through years of consistency, leadership, and perseverance in Lehigh Valley.

"It's an unreal opportunity," Wilson said regarding his latest deal with the Flyers. "Jonesy and Briere giving me this opportunity is just first class by them. I want to show them that I can still play in this league. It has been awhile, but you don't know if your window's ever going to be fully closed, so you just got to work hard every day and sometimes stuff like this happens."

Logging over ten minutes of ice time, he made an immediate impact, setting the tone physically by leading the team with four hits while adding two shots on goal-delivering the same hard-nosed, physical style that has long defined his game.

While no stranger to the NHL spotlight, the moment meant far more than just another game in a career that has featured 939 professional appearances. Instead, it stood as the culmination of years of perseverance and dedication while serving as one of the most respected veterans in the AHL.

But a lot has changed since the last time he suited up at the NHL level.

Over a professional career spanning more than 15 years, Wilson had previously appeared in 84 NHL games across four seasons with both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, he has built a reputation as a dependable veteran leader while accumulating hundreds of professional games.

His previous NHL appearance came seven years ago during the opening round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Pittsburgh, where he scored the Penguins' lone goal in a Game 3 loss to the New York Islanders before his most recent outing in Game 4.

"My last time I was in the NHL, [I was the] fourth-line guy that does the little details," Wilson said. "Sticks up for my teammates, and just kind of the good guy to be around the locker room and like to have fun."

Since joining the Flyers organization in 2020, Wilson has evolved into one of the most influential mentorsin the team's development system. The longtime Phantoms captain has been a cornerstone of the franchise, playing 341 games across six seasons-the most by any player since the team relocated to Lehigh Valley in 2014. His appointment as captain in October 2023, reflected the leadership he has long displayed on and off the ice.

Known for his relentlessness, grit, and physical brand of hockey, Wilson is a player who does whatever it takes for his teammates-finishing checks, battling along the boards, blocking shots, and standing up for his club in the toughest moments. Beyond his on-ice contributions, he has been a steady guide for young prospects adjusting to the professional game, helping them take their first steps within the Flyers organization.

"I kind of knew my role," Wilson said of his time with the Flyers organization. "Like I said, I've been [in Lehigh Valley] six years. [With] the rebuild and new prospects coming in, I really wanted to make sure to take care of them because when I was a young guy, I had a lot of good leaders taking care of me. So [I] kind of passed down that to them and just teach the guys how to be a pro every day-how to act around the rink, how to take care of the trainers, and the staff. I just try to lead by example."

Now, 2,535 days later, Wilson made his return to the NHL stage, this time wearing the burnt orange Flyers crest, with a renewed sense of purpose and perspective shaped by everything that came in between.

Thursday's game served as a fitting reward for a player who has given everything to the organization and his teammates. It was also a reminder that leadership is not only measured in games played, but in the standard set each day.

Following the win, he was honored in the locker room with the Flyers' player of the game award-a replica Bernie Parent mask-serving as recognition of both his journey and the respect he continues to command within the room.

For Wilson, it was another opportunity to bring the same grit, heart, and leadership he has shown night after night-all the way from Hamilton Street to Broad Street and now, once again, onto the NHL stage.







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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