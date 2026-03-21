Wild Night in Iowa, Reign Downed, 4-1

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (39-17-3-2) fell to the Iowa Wild (21-30-5-1) Friday night in by a final score of 4-1 in front of 7,376 fans at Casey's Center. The Reign and Wild will square off Saturday at 3 p.m. PST.

Francesco Pinelli scored the lone goal in the loss tying his single season point total with his 29th of the year as the Reign saw their point streak end at 11 games.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 0 1 1

IA 0 3 1 4

Shots PP

ONT 21 0/3

IA 26 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Gerry Mayhew (IA)

2. Dylan Gambrell (IA)

3. Cal Peterson (IA)

W: Peterson

L: Portillo

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American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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