Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m.

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors complete a three-game road trip in San Diego. It is the fifth of eight matchups in the season series with San Diego securing three wins in the opening four meetings.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield split in Texas in the first two games of the road trip, winning 4-1 on Friday and losing 6-2 on Saturday. The Stars scored twice on the first two shots and never looked back on Saturday. Alec Regula scored twice in the dying minutes of the third for the Condors.

GRIFF BEING GRIFF

Seth Griffith is a point away from 700 for his AHL career. He would become the 27th player in the 90-year history of the AHL to achieve that milestone. This season, the Condors captain is t-5th in the scoring race with 55 points (16g-39a) in 59 games.

NEW RECORD

Connor Clattenburg became just the second Condors player in the AHL era to reach 100 penalty minutes in a season and set a new team record with 104 on Saturday. His 4.73 penalty minutes per game this season is the most of anyone who has played 20+ games this season.

UTAH, GIMME TWO

Regula became the 11th Condor this season to score twice in a game. Quinn Hutson leads the team with seven multi-goal games this year. The 25-year old Regula has six points (3g-3a) in eight games with Bakersfield this season.

AMERICA'S FINEST ROAD SPOT

Bakersfield has gone 10-3-2 (.733) in its last 15 games at Pechanga Arena. Five of the 15 games have required overtime, including a 4-3 Gulls win on November 14 of this season.

TOMMER'S TIME

Matt Tomkins, who came on in relief on Saturday, will make his 35th appearance of the season tonight. His .912 save percentage is seventh in the league.

50 BURGER

Quinn Hutson's assist on Saturday was his 50th point of the season, tied for the rookie scoring lead in the AHL. He is the fourth Condors rookie to hit 50 points in a season, joining Matthew Savoie (2024-25), Cooper Marody (18-19), and Tyler Benson (18-19). Benson has the team's rookie scoring record of 66 points.

ROAD POWER

The Condors have the second best road power play in the AHL at 26.2%. The team went 1/3 on the man advantage Saturday.

KILLING IT

A key to the win last night was the team's penalty kill going a perfect 6/6 on the evening. Bakersfield is 14th on the PK this season at 81.7%. Texas is the least penalized team in the league at just over nine minutes per game.

ROBY RECALL

Roby Jarventie was recalled to Edmonton on an emergency basis yesterday for the first time. The 23-year old has 36 points (17g-19a) in 52 games with the Condors this season. He played seven games with Ottawa in 2023-24.

WORKING OVERTIME

Both the Condors and Gulls are tied for fifth in overtime games this season having gone past regulation 18 times each. The Condors are 6-9 in overtime and 2-1 in shootouts. San Diego is 4-8 in OT and 2-4 in shootouts.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 28-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 13 games left in the regular season. The team sits fourth, four points out of third. A magic number of 18 separates the Condors from the postseason, which shrinks based off Condors points gained and Tucson points lost. The Roadrunners are in Manitoba tomorrow and Monday. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

GULLS FLYING

San Diego occupies the final playoff position currently, three points ahead of Tucson. The Gulls split a midweek series in Colorado. Sasha Pastujov has five points (3g-2a) in his last four games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield starts a three-game homestand tomorrow at 7 p.m. for Star Wars Night against Calgary (click here for tickets). The Condors are home next weekend for two with Texas including $3 Beer Friday and Bluey Night.

CONDORS @ GULLS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT

Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.

STAR WARS GOLDEN TICKET: Own a piece of history with a one-of-a-kind BB-8 Star Wars Droids Condors jersey in the Golden Ticket Raffle. Only 100 tickets will be sold for $30 each.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night!







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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