Hartford Wolf Pack Ink D Phip Waugh to PTO

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Phip Waugh to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Waugh, 26, has appeared in 14 AHL and 22 ECHL games this season. He skated in eleven games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, recording two assists, and three games with the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Additionally, Waugh has recorded nine points (3 g, 6 a) in 22 ECHL games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates this season.

The native of McLean, VA, has appeared in 17 career AHL games with the Canucks, Bears, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He has notched three assists during his time in the AHL.

The 6'5", 220-pound defenseman has recorded 19 points (6 g, 13 a) in 68 career ECHL games over three seasons with the Ghost Pirates and the Wheeling Nailers.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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