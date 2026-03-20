Nikita Chibrikov and Phil Di Giuseppe Lead Moose over Milwaukee

Published on March 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (29-22-5-1) bounced back against the Milwaukee Admirals (25-25-6-3) on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre, taking a 3-1 victory. They were coming off a 4-0 loss to the Admirals on Wednesday morning.

Manitoba's offence was up and running right off the drop of the puck. Samuel Fagemo ripped his 16th goal of the season past Magnus Chrona just 67 seconds into the contest to give the home side a 1-0 lead. The Moose continued to apply pressure to Milwaukee, outshooting the Admirals 13-6 in the frame. Phil Di Giuseppe made it 2-0 with seven minutes left in the period, knocking home a rebound off a Tyrel Bauer point shot. Thomas Milic made six stops in the period, as the Moose led 2-0 into the intermission.

Milwaukee tightened things up on the shot clock in the second, but the Moose extended their lead. Nikita Chibrikov danced around a pair of defenders before picking the top corner to make it 3-0 Moose at 6:01. Milic was the busier of the two netminders in the stanza, turning away nine shots, while Chrona made five stops.

Andreas Englund clawed one back for the Admirals midway through the third, sifting a point shot through traffic and past Milic. Milwaukee could get no closer, as Milic shut the door the remainder of the way. The Moose skated away with a 3-1 victory to regain third place in the Central Division.

Quotable

Moose forward Samuel Fagemo (click for full interview)

"I think the biggest thing was the mindset. The game today was strong in front of their net. We won some battles there, and it was different tonight. It was nice to get a win."

Statbook

The Moose are 23-6-3-1 when scoring the game's first goal

Samuel Fagemo is tied for third in the AHL with six 'first goals'

Nikita Chibrikov has eight points over the past two games

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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