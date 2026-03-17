Penguins Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Canada this Week

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (37-15-6-2) snapped its losing skid, magic number cut to one

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 13 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 4

A five-minute lapse in the second period allowed the Bears to seize a 3-0 lead. The Penguins turned up the heat in the third, nearly staging an electrifying comeback. However, a tying tally never arrived after goals by Aidan McDonough and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard inspired hope.

Saturday, Mar. 14 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)

Lehigh Valley pulled off a stunning rally, erasing the Penguins' 3-1 lead in the last 5:13 of regulation, then winning the game on a power-play in overtime. Both Joona Koppanen and Tanner Howe had two-point games relegated from the headlines as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton dropped its fifth game in a row.

Sunday, Mar. 15 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 1

The Penguins found redemption by clapping back against the Phantoms fewer than 24 hours later. Rutger McGroarty, Gabe Klassen and Owen Pickering all found the net for the Black and Gold to improve to 7-0-1-1 in its season series with Lehigh Valley.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 18 - PENGUINS at Laval

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton kicks off its week-long road trip to Canada by taking on the top dogs in the North Division. The Rocket have held first place in the North for 11-straight weeks, and the Penguins have not won at Place Bell since Jan. 13, 2018.

Friday, Mar. 20 - PENGUINS at Belleville

The Sens defeated the Pens in OT on Jan. 21 but have only won six of their 18 games since then (6-10-2-0). Senators rookie D-man Carter Yakemchuk was just named AHL Player of the Week.

Sunday, Mar. 22 - PENGUINS at Toronto

The Penguins wrap their visit to the Great White North with a Sunday matinée in The Six. The Marlies also defeated the Pens in OT earlier this season on Nov. 5, coming back from down 3-0.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's magic number to clinch a playoff berth is one.

- The Penguins have a 12-game point streak on the road, going 10-0-2-0 (.917) since Jan. 14.

- Since the start of February, the Penguins are 13-for-55 on the power play, good for a 23.6% conversion rate.

- Sergei Murashov ranks fourth overall in goals against average (2.14) and save percentage (.921). He leads all rookie goalies in both categories, as well.

- Of Rutger McGroarty's 24 points on the season, 17 (4G-13A) have come on the road.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 58 45 12 1 0 91 .784

2. PENGUINS 60 37 15 6 2 82 .683

3. Charlotte 58 35 18 5 0 75 .647

4. Hershey 60 27 25 6 2 62 .517

5. Lehigh Valley 59 26 27 3 3 58 .492

6. Springfield 59 22 27 6 2 56 .475

7. Bridgeport 59 24 27 3 5 56 .475

8. Hartford 58 22 30 4 2 50 .431

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Tristan Broz 45 14 20 34

Ville Koivunen^ 28 11 22 33

Aidan McDonough 54 16 16 32

Avery Hayes^ 36 19 11 30

Atley Calvert 58 11 18 29

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 32 21-7-3 2.14 .921 3

Joel Blomqvist 20 10-5-4 2.68 .904 1

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 18 Laval Place Bell 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 13 Belleville CAA Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 15 Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 4:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Thu, Mar. 12 (D) Ryan Graves Conditioning loan from PIT

Thu, Mar. 12 (D) Alex Alexeyev Recalled to PIT

Fri, Mar. 13 (LW) Blake Bennett Traded to WBS from CGY

Fri, Mar. 13 (D) Alex Alexeyev Reassigned by PIT

Sun, Mar. 15 (D) Alex Alexeyev Recalled to PIT

Sun, Mar. 15 (LW) Blake Bennett Reassigned to WHL

Mon, Mar. 16 (D) Jack St. Ivany Recalled to PIT

Mon, Mar. 16 (D) Alex Alexeyev Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Mar. 16 (D) Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned by PIT from WHL







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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