Trey Fix-Wolansky and Connor Mackey Pace Attack as Wolf Pack Beat Checkers 5-2

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their three-game losing skid in style on Tuesday night, beating the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 at the Bojangles Coliseum.

For the first time in the season series, the Wolf Pack broke the ice. Trey Fix-Wolansky fired a shot from the slot that clipped a leg and beat Cooper Black at 12:30. The goal was Fix-Wolansky's team-leading 24th of the season.

The goal also broke a home shutout streak of 237:02 for the Checkers dating back to Feb. 14.

Late in the period, the Wolf Pack were awarded a pair of powerplays. Both advantages created good scoring chances, but the second one provided the best.

Brendan Brisson was denied off a one-timer from the right-wing circle that sat in the crease. The puck was flipped to the left-wing circle, where Adam Sýkora quickly collected possession and fired. Sýkora looked as if he may have extended the lead, but Black made a terrific save to keep it 1-0 through 20 minutes.

Aidan Thompson extended the lead to 2-0 4:59 into the middle frame, firing home his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack. Thompson entered the zone on the right-wing side, got to the top of the circle, and snapped a shot that beat Black by the right shoulder. The goal was Thompson's seventh of the season.

Later in the period, with the sides playing four-on-four, Jack Studnicka took a penalty for roughing after the whistle.

On the ensuing four-on-three power play, the Wolf Pack made Studnicka pay. Connor Mackey set up Fix-Wolansky in the left-wing circle. The veteran forward blasted a howitzer that breezed by Black for his 25th goal of the season at 12:48, making it 3-0.

Mackey's assist was his 100th career point in the AHL.

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill stood out in a big way in the middle frame, as they killed off all four Checkers advantages. Dylan Garand made 12 saves in the period, keeping the Wolf Pack ahead 3-0.

Jack Studnicka struck twice for the Checkers in the third period, drawing the game to 3-2.

Just 1:07 into the frame, Robert Mastrosimone shoveled a puck toward the goal that Garand made the initial save on. The puck popped loose, however, and ended up on the left-wing side where Studnicka was able to locate it and snap home his seventh goal of the season.

Studnicka then struck shorthanded at 8:25 from the right-wing side, making it a one-goal game.

The Wolf Pack calmed things down and struck twice in 52 seconds to end the intrigue, however.

Dylan Roobroeck won an offensive zone faceoff on the left-wing side back to Connor Mackey, who displayed great patience at the point. Mackey sent a shot into traffic that beat Black by the glove at 13:03 to make it a 4-2 game.

52 seconds later, at 13:55, Brody Lamb collected his first career professional point. Lamb fired a shot on Black from the left-wing wall that the netminder denied, but the rebound came right to Carey Terrance. The rookie potted the backhand bid to make it 5-2, cementing two key points.

The Wolf Pack's five-game road trip continues tomorrow night when they visit the Checkers to conclude the back-to-back set. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Saturday, Mar. 28, when the Checkers come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 5:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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