Flyers Sign Cole Knuble

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Cole Knuble to a two-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Knuble will join the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a PTO (Professional Try Out) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Knuble, 21, was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers development camp in each of the last three years. He is the son of former Flyers forward Mike Knuble, who appeared in 338 regular-season games with the club from 2005-09 and 2013 among 1,068 career NHL games.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward finished his third collegiate season with the University of Notre Dame, where he scored nine goals with 22 assists for 31 points through 36 games. Knuble finished third on his team in points and served as an alternate captain. Over three NCAA seasons, Knuble totaled 30-60-90 across 106 games, all with Notre Dame. His top collegiate campaign came during his sophomore season in 2024-25, when he registered 12-27-39, leading the Fighting Irish in points. He was named a 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee and earned 2025 All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native spent two seasons with the Fargo Force of the USHL and led his team with 30 goals and 66 points in 2022-23.

Mike Knuble played in 1,068 NHL games and scored 278 goals with 270 assists for 548 points with Detroit, New York Rangers, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington. He also played in 149 career AHL games with the Adirondack Red Wings (except for one game with Grand Rapids) from 1995-97 scoring 50 goals with 58 assists for 108 points.

Next up for the Phantoms is a Wednesday night showdown against the first-place Providence Bruins at PPL Center.

The Phantoms travel to Charlotte, NC next week for a two-game series against the Checkers on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.







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