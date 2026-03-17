Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Star Wars Knight

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, March 17, plans for Star Wars Knight this Saturday March 21. The Silver Knights will take on the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Silver Knights branded Hawaiian shirt.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including inflatables and yard games, and food and beverage will be available for purchase. The festivities will begin at 4 p.m.

Inside the building, limited-edition Star Wars Knight merchandise and themed Star Wars food and beverage options will be available to purchase. Fan character actors from Star Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada will roam the concourse and be available for photo opportunities. Fans are also encouraged to be in their seats just after warm-ups for an exclusive Star Wars-inspired arena program.

For this event only, fans will be permitted to bring their own light sword paraphernalia inside the arena. For a list of prohibited items, click here.

The Silver Knights will wear Star Wars-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off to support the HSK Foundation. Fans can bid on their favorite players' jerseys by visiting HSKStarWars.givesmart.com or by texting "HSKStarWars" to "76278". The auction will begin at 4:45pm on Saturday and close at 8:00pm.

Limited single-game tickets for Star Wars Knight are still available.

Fans who are unable to attend the game can watch on The Spot - Vegas 34 or listen on 1230 The Game.







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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