Fifth Annual Bills Day Returns Sunday against Hartford
Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting their annual Bills Day, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, with an Eastern Conference matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack in the weekend finale on Sunday, March 22 at The Blue Cross Arena.
Select fans will have the chance to win autographed Bills merchandise, including a Dawson Knox jersey as well as a Josh Allen helmet, and other team apparel throughout the game.
The hockey rink meets the gridiron for the fifth straight year, with the Amerks players sporting new specialty Bills-inspired jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital. Additionally, custom pennant banners designed by pediatric patients will also be available in the auction.
To access both auctions, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction is currently underway and will accept bids until 10 p.m. on Monday, March 23. Winners will be contacted directly.
The Amerks will again incorporate several elements of Buffalo's game presentation, including the legendary "Shout" song that has become a staple of Bills games, as well as the train horn.
The day's festivities begin with a 3-2-1 Weekend special, where 8-ounce domestic draft beers, hot dogs and small popcorn are all available for purchase at a special price of $3, $2, and $1, respectively.
Bills alumni members Lou Piccone, Ed Rutkowski, and Rochester native Scott Virkus will meet with fans and sign autographs pregame from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Amerks Hall of Fame area.
Tickets for the Bills Day game are available at www.amerks.com/gchdonate with $3 of every ticket purchased being donated back to UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital.
Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
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Rochester Americans Bills Day jersey
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