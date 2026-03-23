Raphael Lavoie Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

Published on March 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights forward Raphael Lavoie

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights forward Raphael Lavoie(Henderson Silver Knights)

Henderson - The American Hockey League announced today, March 23, that Silver Knights forward Raphael Lavoie has been named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 22.

Lavoie, 25, totaled five goals and eight points in four games this week. The Chambly, Quebec native had goals in three of his last four games, scoring two on Tuesday against the Calgary Wranglers, another goal Thursday in Calgary, and then another two-goal performance on Sunday at home against the Texas Stars. Lavoie also logged 26 shots on goal across the four games with a plus-4 rating, while extending his personal points streak to seven games.

A second-round pick (38th overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in 2019, the second-year Silver Knight has collected 22 goals and 41 points in just 34 games this season. Lavoie has scored 13 goals in his last 13 games, with 21 total points over that span. His 1.21 points per game this season are third-most among all AHLers who have played more than 20 games, and he has totaled 136 shots on goal, despite appearing in only 34 games.

The 6-foot-4 forward currently sits at 199 points for his AHL career. He scored his 100th career AHL goal on March 1 against the Colorado Eagles. Lavoie has appeared in one NHL game this season for the Vegas Golden Knights, and he has appeared in 17 NHL games in his career with the Golden Knights and Oilers from 2023-26.

Lavoie is the first Silver Knight to be named Player of the Week this season, and the first Silver Knight to earn the honor since defenseman Calen Addison in January 2025.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.