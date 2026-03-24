Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center for Stroke Awareness Night March 27

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with the Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to hold Stroke Awareness Night on Friday, March 27 when the team hosts the Hershey Bears.

Stroke Awareness Night will provide the Syracuse community with more information about the signs of a stroke and treatment options available at the Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center. During the game, the Upstate Stroke Team will have a table on the first-floor concourse where fans can get educational information and giveaways. The Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center will also be giving away mini cowbells at the doors to the first 2,000 fans.

As part of the night, the Crunch will use their game night auctions hosted on the GiveSmart platform to raise money for the Upstate Stroke Fund. Fans can text CRUNCH to 76278 to view the items and place bids.

Stroke is a brain emergency. Every minute after a stroke, 1.9 million brain neurons are lost. This is why choosing a hospital with comprehensive stroke certification means the highest possible level of stroke care and the best outcomes. The Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center, certified by DNV Healthcare Inc., has received annual quality achievement awards from the American Heart Association for quick treatment of stroke.

The Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center has the proven resources, infrastructure, processes and highly trained staff to provide the very best in stroke care. For information on the Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center, visit www.upstate.edu/stroke/.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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