Panthers Recall Noah Gregor

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Noah Gregor from the Checkers.

Gregor, 24, has scored 11 goals and added six assists in 25 games with Charlotte this season. The Beaumont, AB, native began the year with the Panthers, skating in 24 games and logging three points (one goal, two assists).

In 68 career AHL appearances, he's notched 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists). Over seven seasons in the NHL, Gregor has played 317 games with the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Florida.

Gregor was assigned to Charlotte on January 19.







American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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