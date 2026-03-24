Providence Bruins Recall Brooklyn Kalmikov from Mariners

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 24, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Brooklyn Kalmikov from the Maine Mariners.

Kalmikov, 24, has played in 58 games with the Mariners this season, totaling 19 goals and 36 assists. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward tallied a career-best 56 points on 22 goals and 34 assists with the Mariners in the 2024-25 season. Kalmikov has appeared in four career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence.

The St. John's, Newfoundland, native signed a one-year AHL contract with Providence last June.







American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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