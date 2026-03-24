Wranglers Edged out by Condors
Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary fell 1-0 to the Condors in Bakersfield, with the Wranglers unable to solve netminder Calvin Pickard after Atro Leppanen opened the scoring.
It was a tight-checking affair from puck drop, with neither side able to break through in a scoreless first period.
Both teams kept things to the outside, limiting second-chance looks and clogging up the middle of the ice.
The deadlock finally broke in the second when Leppanen buried the game's lone goal, giving Bakersfield a slim edge in what remained a low-event contest.
Calgary pushed to respond in the third but couldn't find their finish, despite earning plenty of opportunities with the man advantage.
The Wranglers went 0-for-7 on the powerplay, unable to generate a look for a needed turn in momentum.
Calgary outshot Bakersfield 22-20.
Calgary was without leading scorer Martin Frk, who was away anticipating the birth of his child.
Injuries sidelined Rory Kerins, Lucas Ciona, and Nick Cicek.
The Wranglers will look to re-write the script in San Diego as they face off against the Gulls at 6 p.m. MT on Mar. 22.
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