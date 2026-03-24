With Playoff Spot Clinched, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Has Nine Games Remaining
Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins (39-16-6-2) test their mettle against North Division-leading Rocket on Star Wars Night this Saturday
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Mar. 18 - PENGUINS 1 at Laval 5
Gabe Klassen scored Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only goal in its first meeting with the North Division-leading Rocket. As a result, the Penguins have lost five in a row at Place Bell, with their last victory in Laval coming on Jan. 13, 2018.
Friday, Mar. 20 - PENGUINS 2 at Belleville 1 (SO)
A 28-save night by Joel Blomqvist helped the Pens win a war of attrition against the Sens. Aidan McDonough logged a power-play goal in the middle frame, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went three-for-three in the shootout with strikes from McDonough, Klassen and Avery Hayes. Blomqvist denied the league's top goal-scorer, Arthur Kaliyev, to earn his first AHL shootout win.
Sunday, Mar. 22 - PENGUINS 4 at Toronto 3
The Penguins constructed a commanding 4-0 lead, which proved to be important insurance after a third-period fright from the Marlies. Hayes and McDonough both secured one-goal, one-assist first periods, while Rafaël Harvey-Pinard lit the lamp twice, including the game-winner.
The Week Ahead
Saturday, Mar. 28 - PENGUINS vs. Laval
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will attempt to shoot down the Rocket on Star Wars Night. The Penguins will be wearing specialty Mandalorian-themed uniforms for their rematch with Laval, a team that dispatched of the Black and Gold last week. The Rocket have never won in six visits to Northeast PA.
Sunday, Mar. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
It's a quick turnaround to Sunday afternoon, where the Penguins kick off a run of three-straight games against their turnpike rival. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 7-0-1-1 against Lehigh Valley this season. Furthermore, the Penguins are 23-3-4-3 (.803) in their last 33 regular-season tilts with the Phantoms.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's win on Friday clinched the 21st playoff appearance in franchise history.
- The Penguins are 24-7-2-1 (.750) on the road this season.
- Since the start of February, the Penguins are 15-for-61 on the power play, good for a 24.6% conversion rate.
- Aidan McDonough is on a career-best four-game point streak, gathering two goals and three assists in that time.
- Friday marked the fourth time in franchise history that the Penguins went three-for-three in a shootout, with the last instance coming on Oct. 19, 2019.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 61 47 13 1 0 95 .779
2. PENGUINS 63 39 16 6 2 86 .683
3. Charlotte 62 37 20 5 0 79 .637
4. Hershey 62 27 26 6 3 63 .508
5. Bridgeport 61 26 27 3 5 60 .492
6. Lehigh Valley 62 27 29 3 3 60 .484
7. Springfield 61 25 28 6 2 58 .475
8. Hartford 62 24 33 4 2 54 .435
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Aidan McDonough 57 18 18 36
Tristan Broz 45 14 20 34
Ville Koivunen 29 11 22 33
Avery Hayes 38 20 12 32
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 58 17 13 31
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Sergei Murashov* 33 21-8-3 2.20 .919 3
Joel Blomqvist 22 12-5-4 2.61 .906 1
* = rookie
^ = recalled to Pittsburgh
X = no longer in organization
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Sat, Mar. 28 Laval Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.
Sun, Mar. 29 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 3:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Mon, Mar. 16 (D) Jack St. Ivany Recalled to PIT
Mon, Mar. 16 (D) Alex Alexeyev Reassigned by PIT
Mon, Mar. 16 (D) Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Thu, Mar. 19 (D) Ryan Graves Recalled to PIT
Thu, Mar. 19 (RW) Avery Hayes Reassigned by PIT
Sun, Mar. 22 (LW) Ville Koivunen Reassigned by PIT
Tue, Mar. 24 (LW) Ville Koivunen Recalled to PIT
American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026
- F Adam Sýkora Recalled by New York Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
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- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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