Wranglers Fall Short in San Diego

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary fell 5-4 to San Diego at Pechanga Arena, with goals from Carter King, Clark Bishop, Dryden Hunt and Sam Morton in a late push that came up just short.

It was a quick turnaround in the crease as Arsenii Sergeev got the nod for a second straight start, just the second time he's done so this season, while David Silye skated on the top line and Daniil Miromanov came in riding a run of four points in five games.

San Diego grabbed control early.

Nathan Gaucher opened the scoring midway through the first, and Ryan Carpenter followed up to give the Gulls the lead heading into the second period.

The middle frame saw the hosts press harder.

Gaucher buried his second of the night to make it 3-0, and Cal Burke added another on the powerplay, putting Calgary in a deep hole.

But the Wranglers showed pushback, and then some.

King got things going, finishing off a slick sequence after taking a trailing feed from Hunt, who notched his 50th point of the campaign on the play, a career high.

Moments later, Bishop crept in through the back door and squeezed one through Calle Clang off a sharp pass from Silye.

Hunt capped the one for himself, wiring a shot from the right circle after Aydar Suniev teed it up in the slot, as Calgary struck three times in just two minutes to flip the momentum on its head.

The third period tightened up, with both sides trading looks before Gaucher completed his hat-trick into the empty net in the dying minute to restore a two-goal cushion.

Morton added late tally in the final seconds, slipping a backhander home from the right circle, but time ran out before Calgary could find the equaliser.







American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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