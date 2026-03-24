Bears Recall Kupka; Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today a pair of transactions involving the club and its affiliates, the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals and the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The Bears have recalled forward Kyler Kupka from South Carolina, while Washington has re-assigned forward Zac Funk to South Carolina.

Kupka, 26, has appeared in two games with Hershey this season. With South Carolina, he has posted 42 points (19g, 23a) in 43 games to rank third on the Stingrays in scoring. Kupka was selected to represent South Carolina at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic, but was unable to participate due to injury.

In 2024-25, Kupka recorded 53 points (27g, 26a) in 54 games with South Carolina, earning a spot on the Midseason All-Star Team and the ECHL All-Rookie Team. He also appeared in 12 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, recording two assists.

Funk, 22, has skated in 10 games with the Bears this season, logging two assists. The 6', 200-pound winger has also scored 14 points (7g, 7a) in 13 games with South Carolina.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they embark on an eight-game stretch away from home, starting when they visit the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Racing Night and Toyota License Plate Night, featuring a Bears license plate giveaway to the first 6,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Toyota.







American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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