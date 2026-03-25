Admirals Take Griffins Down in OT

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - Jordan Oesterle scored the game-winning goal as the Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-4 in overtime Tuesday at Van Andel Arena.

The game was originally scheduled for Mar. 13, but dangerous ice conditions after a power outage forced the game to be postponed.

Milwaukee never had a lead in the contest until Oesterle scored the overtime winner. It was his 11th goal of the season and his fourth game-winner. During 3-on-3 play in the OT session Oesterle had the puck in front of the Griffins net. As the goalie sprawled for the puck, Oesterle was able to hold until the net opened. He snapped the puck into the goal for his second straight game-winning goal. Austin Roest and Ryder Rolston assisted on the winner.

The Admirals Magic Number to clinch a playoff spot dropped to 16. That's a combination of points earned by the Admirals and lost by the Iowa Wild.

The teams alternated scoring goals in the first period with the Griffins scoring first. Carter Mazur deflected a shot from the point past Admirals goalie Matt Murray at 1:10 of the first period.

Milwaukee tied the game with a power play goal at 4:14 of the first frame. Joey Willis fed a pass from the left boards to David Edstrom at the bottom of the left circle. Edstrom took a stride toward the net, then passed the puck to the right post for Oasiz Wiesblatt to slam into the goal. It was Wiesblatt's 12th goal and his eighth on the power play.

Grand Rapids reclaimed the lead at 5:15 when defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka's shot from center point found the back of the net.

The Admirals tied the game 2-2 at 15:47 of the first period with another power play tally. Massimo Rizzo held the left point and tossed the puck to the right circle. Isaac Ratcliffe settled the puck and snapped a pass to the left post for Kyle Marino to tip into the cage. Marino's fifth goal of the season was also his first scored while his team was on the man advantage this year.

The Griffins took a 3-2 lead at 2:14 of the second period when John Leonard scored a shorthanded goal for the Griffins. It was his 30th goal of the season and his eighth in seven games against the Admirals.

Milwaukee's Ratcliffe evened the score at 3-3 when he scored his sixth goal of the season at 16:07 of the second stanza. Ratcliffe picked the puck off the left-wing boards and rushed to the goal, sliding the puck into the net past goalie Sebastian Cossa. Andrew Gibson and Cole O'Hara picked up assists.

Austin Watson scored with a slap shot from the point at 3:08 of the third frame to reclaim a one-goal lead for the Griffins, but M Milwaukee's Joey Willis tied it again at 4-4. Willis skated off the right wing boards in the Griffins Zoe and snapped a wrist shot past the glove of Cossa. It was his fifth goal of the year. Marino and Tanner Molendyk recorded the helpers.

The Admirals will host Henderson at Historic Panther Arena Fri., Mar. 27 and Sat., Mar. 28.







American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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