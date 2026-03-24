Belleville Sens Throwing It Back Saturday for Annual Bulls Night

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The cowbells will be clanging, and the iconic gold jerseys are back this weekend as the Belleville Sens get set for their annual Belleville Bulls Night, celebrating the lasting legacy of the former OHL club that called the city home for more than 30 years.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Taking place at CAA Arena this Saturday, March 28, 2026, when the Sens host the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets), Bulls Night will pay tribute to the legacy of the Belleville Bulls, who were a cornerstone of the community for over three decades. The event will feature special in-game elements, alumni recognition, and themed experiences designed to honour the players, fans, and moments that helped shape Belleville's proud hockey tradition.

In addition to celebrating the past, Bulls Night will also give back to the future of the game in the Quinte Region. The Senators will auction off the game-worn Bulls jerseys postgame, via the club's DASH Online Auctions page, along with special commemorative game-used pucks. The Sens will also host a second-intermission Chuck-A-Puck fundraiser, with proceeds from both initiatives supporting the Belleville Minor Hockey Association.

"Bulls Night is always a highlight for us each season, and we're looking forward to once again joining our fans in celebrating the lasting legacy of the Bulls here in Belleville and the Bay of Quinte Region," said Belleville Senators Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We're also hoping to raise as much as we can through the Chuck-A-Puck and jersey auction and continue supporting the BMHA, helping to ensure continued access and opportunity for young players in our community."

The Senators will also welcome back some Bulls alumni from the 2007-2008 team, including goaltender Mike Murphy, defenceman Shawn Lalonde, captain Matt Beleskey, and former coach and player Jake Grimes, to take part in pregame festivities and the first intermission Signing Station. Some other former Bulls will be stopping by as well, and we'll share messages from some former Bulls who aren't able to make the trip back to the Friendly City this weekend.

Single-game tickets for the Senators' 2026 Belleville Bulls Night against the Manitoba Moose start at just $25, and fans who arrive early can take advantage of $3 Puck Drop Deals from our food and beverage partner OVG Hospitality.

Tickets to remaining home games 2025-26 home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







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