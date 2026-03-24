Tucson Takes Care of Moose

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (29-24-5-1) fell 4-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners (29-23-9-0) at Canada Life Centre on Monday night. They were coming off a 4-3 defeat to the Roadrunners on Saturday afternoon.

Manitoba opened the scoring at 7:15 with Danny Zhilkin snapping home his 11th goal of the season, following a pretty backhand pass from Jaret Anderson-Dolan. Austin Poganski knotted things up at 1-1 just under three minutes later, finishing off another pretty pass from Andrew Agozzino. Matthew Villalta was the busier netminder, turning away 12 Moose shots in the period, while Domenic DiVincentiis responded with seven of his own.

The Roadrunners owned a 9-4 edge on the shot clock in the middle frame, potting two more goals to grow their lead to 3-1. Poganski scored his second of the contest on the power play 53 seconds into the period. Scott Perunovich finished off a long Tucson shift in the offensive zone by slipping a shot past DiVincentiis. Zhilkin led all skaters through two periods with five shots on goal.

Tucson continued to be strong defensively in the third, limiting the Moose to four shots while registering 14 of their own. Julian Lutz stretched the visitors' lead to 4-1 at 5:48 on a deflection in front of the Moose net. Villalta put the finishing touches on a 20-save performance, as the Roadrunners pulled out a 4-1 victory.

Quotable

Moose assistant coach Morgan Klimchuk (click for full interview)

"Liked our start, came out with good jump, got the first one, (we were) aggressive, decisive, anticipating. We weren't able to sustain it."

Statbook

Jaret Anderson-Dolan is on a three-game point streak, with four points (2G, 2A)

Danny Zhilkin is up to 22 points (11G, 11A) this season

He also tied a season high with five shots on goal

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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