Chubby's Birthday Party Is April 19
Published on March 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
We're hosting Chubby's Birthday Party on April 19 and have a special offer available.
Save $10 per ticket when purchasing four or more with our Family Day offer and meet several of your favorite mascots, including Sir Purr from the Carolina Panthers, Sir Minty from Charlotte FC and many more, as they get together to celebrate the big occasion.
Be sure to stay in your seats for the always entertaining Mascot Hockey Game during the first intermission!
The game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms starts at 1 p.m. Doors to the coliseum open at noon, with access to the team's merchandise store in the connector opening at 11:30. In honor of Chubby's Birthday, all Chubby apparel items will be 50 percent off for this game only.
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